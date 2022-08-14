Artist Residency Program

Creative Greensboro is accepting applications for GROW, the Greensboro Residency for Original Works. Guilford County-based creative individuals and organizations can apply through August 14 for residencies of up to eight weeks occurring between December 2022 and December 2023. Application workshops will be held from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, July 13 and from 12-2 pm on Saturday, July 23, in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Learn more, register for a workshop, or apply to GROW.

GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Creatives selected for a residency receive no-cost access to the 800-square-foot studio space, dedicated marketing support, and compensation of $300 per week of the residency. Residencies must include at least six hours of creative programming each week that is free to the public. Residents may also use time in the space for private studio hours or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.

Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming and without regular access to space. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities, and people with disabilities. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip-hop dance classes, and the design and production of an original film.