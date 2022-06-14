A Midsummer Night’s Dream Auditions

Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will hold auditions for A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare, Monday and Tuesday, June 13 - 14, 7-9 pm at the Greensboro Cultural Center. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Schedule an audition.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre seek a racially diverse, multi-generational cast ages 10 and older. A short, memorized Shakespeare monologue is preferred for auditions. Those without a prepared monologue will be asked to read a scene from a script provided at the audition. Headshots and resumes are recommended but not required. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with performances on August 4-7. The Summer Shakespeare program is a volunteer performance opportunity.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed in various location in downtown Greensboro’s Southside neighborhood. Actors and audiences will travel together to discover why A Midsummer Night’s Dream is one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays.

Goodly Frame Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, it encourages sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame," the earth. For more information visit www.goodlyframe.org.

Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, from auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions in a fun environment. For more information contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.