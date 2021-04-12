Creative Greensboro Offers Paid Residency Opportunity

Beginning in January 2022, Creative Greensboro will enhance its artist residency opportunity offered through Greensboro Residency for Original Works, or GROW. In addition to receiving no-cost access to the 800-square foot studio space and dedicated marketing support, creative individuals or organizations selected for a residency will now be compensated $300 per week of residency.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Review the program guidelines .

. Step 2: Contact the Creative Greensboro team at 336-373-4371 to discuss your questions about or idea for GROW and to request an application.

Step 3: Following a phone consultation, applicants with an eligible project will be provided a link to the application.

GROW, established in 2020, is a flexible space for Guilford County-based creatives to develop and share new work. It is located just inside the Davie Street entrance to the Greensboro Cultural Center. Residencies of one to eight weeks are awarded on a rolling basis by competitive selection. Residencies must include weekly programming that is free to the public, though residents may also use time in the space for studio hours not open to the public, or to sell work and offer other fee-based programming.

Creative Greensboro welcomes GROW proposals from individuals, collaborative groups, or organizations with a history of producing and presenting creative programming. Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in residencies that are collaborative or multidisciplinary in nature, as well as those that center the voices of communities of color, low-income communities, and people who are disabled. Previous residencies have included digital and sculptural art installations, a community weaving project, hip hop dance classes, and the design and production of an original film.