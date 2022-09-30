    Add a free listing
    Artist Support Grants

    Ssupport visual, performing, literary, and interdisciplinary artists

    Company/Organization
    • ArtsGreensboro
    Compensation/Grant Amount

    $500 to $2,000

    Description

    Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, Randolph Arts Guild, and ArtsGreensboro.

    Grants will range in awards from $500 to $2,000. Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.

    The application deadline is September 30, 2022.

      Valid Through
      • September 30, 2022
      Phone

      (336) 373-7523

      Location

      • 200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

