$500 to $2,000
Artists in all disciplines are eligible to apply for grants to support their professional and artistic development through a partnership of the North Carolina Arts Council and Arts Davidson County, Davie County Arts Council, The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, Randolph Arts Guild, and ArtsGreensboro.
Grants will range in awards from $500 to $2,000. Artist Support Grants will be distributed to eligible applicants by ArtsGreensboro in the following counties: Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, and Randolph.
The application deadline is September 30, 2022.
(336) 373-7523
200 North Davie Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States