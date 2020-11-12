    Add a free listing
    Caswell Council for the Arts

    Supporting and Promoting the Arts in Caswell County.

    Caswell Council for the Arts is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has been promoting and supporting the arts in Caswell County for over 40 years.  Our Lee Fowlkes Gallery features the work of a variety of local and regional artists, and includes several shows a year including our annual Juried Arts Show and Student Art Show.  In Spring we hold our annual Southern Roots festival, showcasing the arts and creative traditions with roots in Southern Culture.  In our community, we support local artists and foster creativity while providing arts education opportunities and positive opportunities for exposure to the arts.

    Location : 125 Main St. Yanceyville, NC 27379

