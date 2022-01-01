Stagelights Theater Company

Stagelights is a youth performing arts program in Greensboro, NC, whose mission it is to teach and serve in all aspects of the performing arts and throughout the entire Triad community. We are dedicated to helping kids, of all ages and abilities, experience the joy of theatre, dance and music. Through hard work and dedication, and with unwavering support, students will learn to express themselves confidently onstage in front of an audience. Stagelights is an ensemble based program, counting each and every participant equally important. We offer students the chance to perform in many full-length musical theatre productions throughout the year, with professional instruction from certified arts teachers. Students will find a family at Stagelights, often forming life-long friendships while gaining instruction in the dramatic arts, dance, musical theatre, and vocal education.

Stagelights takes every opportunity to teach, perform, and be involved in the greater Greensboro community. You will find Stagelights in many public and private schools, as well as offering instruction to Early Childhood Educators in the benefits of the Dramatic Arts.