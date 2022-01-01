Bold Music's roster of local instructors is ready to welcome new students of all ages and skill levels for piano, voice, guitar, strings, drums and more. Bold Music matches students with the highly skilled instructor best suited for them and offers opportunities to expand their performance skills through gig nights, camps, and more.

Bold Music was founded by two Charlotte musicians in 2013 and has grown steadily since then, building upon its foundation of high-touch customer service and quality music instruction with a focus on fun and community. Regular performance opportunities in the form of open mics, larger-scale gig nights, and virtual collaborations, along with group music education for the youngest musicians (Junior Jammers Preschool Program) to adult band lessons round out a constantly evolving portfolio of offerings.