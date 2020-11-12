    Add a free listing
    Alamance Arts

    Where the arts flourish.

    About

    Our Mission

    At Alamance Arts, we are committed to shaping the cultural identity of Alamance County by making art a tangible presence in the lives of its citizens. We strive to enhance the quality of life by engaging people in a diverse array of art through the delivery of programming and education and through the provision of facilities, advocacy, promotion and funding.

    Our Vision

    Alamance Arts envisions a community...

    • Where the arts flourish.
    • Where its reputation for excellence in the arts attracts visitors from across the state and beyond.
    • Where the arts are cherished as among its most valuable assets.
    • Where arts programming abounds and facilities are excellent.
    • Where every child, woman and man has the opportunity to express and enjoy themselves through the arts.
    Location : 213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

    213 South Main Street, Graham, North Carolina 27253, United States

