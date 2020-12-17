GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 7

Listen to this post

Upcoming and ongoing events in the greater Greensboro area include ‘Tis the Season, an art exhibit at Red Dog Gallery in Winston-Salem. The exhibit features works for sale and priced below $350. It runs through January 30th.

GreenHill’s winter show continues at the gallery in Greensboro through February 6th.

The Greensboro Ballet’s drive-in performance of the Nutcracker opens on December 18th at the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot with shows on the 18th, 19th and 20th.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department presents an Adaptive and Inclusive Art Show at the Greensboro Cultural Center from December 19th through the 23rd.

Quilla and Molly McGinn and friends are live in concert at the Carolina Theater on December 19th.

Many artists have added new listings to GreensboroArtsHub recently, including artist and performer Savannah Jade Dobbs along with new artworks by Talyor Hamm, Elaine Smith, Jeanne Christman, Chris Lutzweiler, Loreto Matei, and April Butler.

Other recent additions to GreensboroArtsHub include listings for rental space at Unleashed Arts Center in Winston-Salem, Arts Davidson County, Arts for Arts Sake in Winston-Salem, Red Dog Gallery in Winston-Salem and Creative Greensboro.

For details on any of these listings, visit www.GreensboroArtsHub.com.