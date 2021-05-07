GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update: episode 24

Listen to this post

Welcome to your weekly update for the arts in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina area where we present the latest from GreensboroArtsHub.

Creative Works

Recent artistic works posted to GreensboroArtsHub.



Greensboro artist Elaine Smith posted the abstract Within a Budding Grove by Greensboro artist Elaine Smith.



Fine art photographer Bernadette A. Potts has posted her series The Art of Music and the individual works A Study of Art and The Day That Poppa Brought Home the Music in a Brown Paper Sack.

Additional creative works are posted to GreensboroArtsHub under Artistic Creations.

Events

Greensboro artist NyghtFalcon presents Forgotten Places, an exhibit of gravure photographic prints at The Artery in Greensboro. Gravure is a process whereby images are etched onto a cylinder which is then used to print the image onto a substrate. These haunting monochromatic works are on exhibit through May 29th.

Who is ready to dance, move, sing, make art? Reynolda House presents Outdoor Discovery Lesson for preschoolers on May 14th at 10:00 am. The program will use Grant Wood’s Spring Turning to promote reading readiness through activities that encourage dramatic play, music, movement, and more! The program will take place outside on the grounds; families are encouraged to bring a blanket upon which to sit and play. Sanitized materials will be provided per family group and participants may walk and collect their own natural items.

Enjoy great organ music every Friday at 7:00 pm with Friday Night Pipes. These mini recitals showcase organist Chris Dederer on the Christ United Methodist Church Fisk Op. 82 organ. They can be heard live over the air at FM 101.7, or streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and on WDFC 101.7FM’s website

Reynolda Salon is a series of online conversations about contemporary issues as they relate to American art and local history. Each week features a surprise guest host. Salons are free and are held every Wednesday through May 12 from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

Places to Visit

GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art in Greensboro engages a broad community of artists, adults, and children through dynamic exhibitions and educational programs while providing a platform for exploration and investment in art. The gallery is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Health precautions are in place.

Reynolda House Museum of American Art, in Winston-Salem, N.C., is a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions and historic landscapes. The Reynolda experience includes a renowned collection of American art in America’s largest bungalow; lush formal gardens; and calming, nature-filled walking trails encompassing more than 130 acres on the 1917 estate of Katharine and R.J. Reynolds.

Milton Studio Art Gallery is located in historic Milton, North Carolina. The gallery is owned and operated by Shirley Cadmus, a retired art educator, professional award winning artist and one of the gallery’s original founders. With a wide variety of artist styles and techniques as well as price ranges, there is sure to be something to strike your fancy.

Marshall’s Little Art Gallery in Greensboro features a rotating exhibition of art by North Carolina artists and frequent events including themed solo and juried group shows.

Picasso’s Gift Shop in Graham is operated by Alamance Arts. It offers a unique selection of original and handcrafted gifts by local, regional and international artists including one-of-a-kind jewelry, pottery, paintings, glass and more. Sales made through Picasso’s help support the artists in and around the community.

Missions Pottery and More in Lexington creates and sells high quality handcrafted pottery. Profits are used to support Christian missions in America and around the world.

Opportunities

Creative Greensboro is now accepting audition videos for “MUSEP the Musical – Broadway through the Decades.” This cabaret style performance will be recorded on June 15 and livestreamed in July as part of the Music for Sunday Evenings in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series. Interested performers are asked to submit a video audition, including a link to a pre-recorded performance of the individual or duo singing any musical theater song, by May 14. In-person call backs may be scheduled for May 17 and 18.

Duo Licht, the husband and wife violin and viola duo of Andy Licht and Lilian-Terri Dahlenburg, is available for collaborations, lessons, performances and commissioned works.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

Collaborate, create and inspire at Studio 503 in downtown Greensboro. This studio offers flexible workspace for artists, creators and other like minds.

Attention film makers: The Filmed in NC Fund supports the production of indie film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina, or who are full-time students at colleges or universities in North Carolina living full-time in NC. The program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films with total budgets under $250,000. Projects are supported with funds ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. The 2021 application period is open through May 19, 2021.

Visit GreensboroArtsHub.com for more and remember, it is free to add a listing.