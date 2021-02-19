GreensboroArtsHub Arts Update; episode 15

Listen to this post

Events

Forsyth County Public Library presents The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity an exhibit of photography exploring the African American past and present. This free exhibit is on display through March 31st. The library is located at 660 West 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs from February 23rd to May 23rd.

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company presents the world premiere of the Cynthia Grace Robinson play Freedom Summer through February 28th. Tickets for online attendance are $15 per family and are on sale now.

The Greensboro Historical Museum is celebrating Black History Month with multiple online programs and exhibits including the multimedia and interactive Pieces of Now.

Experience local art in downtown Burlington with the Burlington Art Walk. Art from over a dozen artists is on display in the Paramount Theatre and Trollinger’s Florist. The art walk continues through February 26th.

Opportunities

Artist Carolina Corona is now offering virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

The Burlington Writers Club is accepting submissions for its 2021 Annual Adult Writing Contest. Open to writers living in Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Durham, Guilford, Orange, Randolph, and Rockingham counties, the deadline for entry is March 13th.

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

Spring Theatre is now auditioning for an all-ages Improvisation Troupe. Join in the fun of acting without a script in this multi-generational troupe. Rehearsals begin on February 25th at Juxtaposition Studios in Winston-Salem.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

Artistic Creations

Creative works recently added to GreensboroArtsHub include Wave at Wrightsville Beach by Carolina Corona and The Gathering by Jeanne Christman. This week’s homepage background is When I Think of You by Bernadette Potts.

