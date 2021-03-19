GreensboroArtHub Arts Update; episode 19

Listen to this post

Events

The exhibit Sense of Wonder opens at The Hillsborough Gallery of Arts on March 26th. The gallery is owned by 21 local artists featuring painting, sculpture, photography, glass, jewelry, wood, pottery, and textiles. The exhibit runs through April 25th.

The Greensboro Ballet presents Cinderella on March 26th and 27th. This favorite classical ballet, set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev, is dramatic, humorous and full of romance. Whether you’re enjoying a special date night or a magical afternoon with the family, this ballet will remind you that dreams really do come true! Tickets are on sale now.

Looking at art with children builds life skills. Join Reynolda House’s early childhood specialist, Janie Bass, for The Artful Family: Visual Literacy for Caregivers, a virtual workshop on March 25th at 7:00 pm in which parents and caregivers can learn more about Visual Literacy and how activities and conversations can promote skills for pre-readers. Participants will become acquainted with some of Reynolda’s virtual resources for caregivers to use with children ages 2-5.

When school is out – drama is in! Drama Kids is offering summer drama camps online and in-person at locations throughout the area. Participants will explore their creative side, build self-confidence and learn new acting skills!

The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity, an exhibit of photography exploring the African American past and present, is on display through March 31st at the Forsyth County Public Library, 660 West 5th Street in Winston-Salem.

The exhibit Cross Pollination at the Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem is an exhibit of paintings by nineteenth-century American artists including Martin Johnson Heade with additional works by contemporary artists. The exhibit explores the interconnection between art and science and runs through May 23rd.

Enjoy great organ music every Friday at 7:00 pm with Friday Night Pipes. These mini recitals showcase organist Chris Dederer on the Christ United Methodist Church Fisk Op. 82 organ. They can be heard live over the air at FM 101.7, or streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and on WDFC 101.7FM’s website

Reflections: A collection of works by Carolina Corona is on display through March 27th at the Arboreal Gallery in The Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts in Winston-Salem. The exhibit is free and features paintings of North Carolina landscapes from the mountains to the coasts.

Opportunities

Attention film makers: The Filmed in NC Fund supports the production of indie film and video projects by artists who are permanent residents of North Carolina, or who are full-time students at colleges or universities in North Carolina living full-time in NC. The program supports narrative, documentary, and experimental films with total budgets under $250,000. Projects are supported with funds ranging from $500 to $3,000 per project. The 2021 application period is open through May 19, 2021.

Artists are invited to submit their works for exhibition at GreenHill gallery in Greensboro. The curatorial team reviews each submission on an on-going basis.

In Caswell County, the Lee Fowlkes Gallery is accepting submissions from visual artists for exhibition.

Artists are reminded that the Greensboro Cultural Center offers free and reduced cost access to music rooms, dance studios, theatre studios and a conference room for arts and culture programming.

Artist Carolina Corona is now offering virtual private art classes. Instruction is offered a variety of visual art forms such as painting, drawing, collage, and more. These online classes are through Zoom or Facetime.

College students thinking about a career in the arts are invited to apply for summer internships at Reynolda House. Internship participants assist with the daily operation of the education and program departments, helping with school field trips and family programs. The application deadline is March 15th.

