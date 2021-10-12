Listen to this post

Elisheba Haqq, author of the memoir Mamaji, will visit Greensboro’s Central Library for an in-person meet and greet at 12 pm, Tuesday, October 19 at Central Library, 219 N Church St. “Mamaji” is a Hindi term meaning “respected mother” and it’s a reference to the author’s own mother who was lost to cancer.

Haqq offers an honest and atypical perspective in her memoir. Incorporating humor and introspection, Haqq shares how she and her siblings contend with their mother’s passing, a manipulative stepmother and the struggle to salvage their father’s love. Despite her absence, Mamaji gives her children grit and a deep devotion for each other enabling them to flourish despite their home life.

This book explores, grief, and more than that, family, love and camaraderie between siblings. It also examines the pressure to appear as the “perfect immigrants” and navigating expectations of what it means to be an Indian-American living in the United States. Mamaji is a story of redemption and forgiveness despite blatant injustice and deceit. It proves a difficult past does not determine future love and happiness.

Haqq will also be available during a virtual author program and reading at 1 pm, Saturday, November 6. For more information on either program, or to register for the virtual program, email Luce Hartsock. To learn more about Library events and resources visit: www.greensborolibrary.org.