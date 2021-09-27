Greensboro Beautiful Hosts Annual Art in the Arboretum October 3

Listen to this post

Art in the Arboretum will be held from 12 noon to 5 pm Sunday, October 3 at the Greensboro Arboretum, located within Lindley Park, just off West Market Street and Wendover Avenue. Admission is free. Leashed dogs are welcome to attend.

Forty fine art and craft artists from throughout the region will line the Arboretum’s paved walkways. Featured art will include glass, jewelry, paintings, pottery, mixed media, photography, wood fiber, and more. In addition to these artists, the event will feature live music by African Unplugged, Medicine Man, Sam Frazier and the Side Effect, Brice Street, Penny Smith, Demeanor, Jeffry Dean Foster, the Alley Rabbits, Graymatter, UNCH Middle Eastern Music Ensemble, and the New Potatoes, and a performance by the Ballet Folklorica Mexican Tradition of Julio Ruiz. The event will feature two delicious food courts, a beer and wine garden, practical gardening tips, and wandering street performers. This year’s garden activity will be an “I Spy” game.

“We are so pleased to bring Art in the Arboretum back to the Greensboro community,” says Andrena Coleman, board chair of Greensboro Beautiful. “This free, fun, and entertaining event featuring excellent artists and the best in local musical entertainment is 17 years strong.”

Art in the Arboretum is sponsored by Greensboro Beautiful, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department, and the Fiddle and Bow Society with promotional support from WFDD 88.5 Public Radio for the Piedmont. For more information, call 336-373-2199.