Your Art Dig! Exploring the Creativity in You!

In this course we will study and put into practice various tools and techniques artists use to create.

Tools: scissors, papers, adhesives, pencil, acrylic, and common household items.

Techniques: loosening up exercises, composition/arrangement, right brain activation, mark making, values, grid systems.

Medium Focus: Collage, Mixed Media, Drawing, and Acrylic Paint

Whether you are a seasoned artist looking for inspiration, a beginner, or somewhere in between, this course is designed to discover the artist in you!

NOTE: Each student will need to bring $65.00 to first day of class to pay instructor for materials needed for hands on learning.

Course Cost $65

Total with Supplies $130.00