    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Your Art Dig! Exploring the Creativity in You!

    • March 8, 2022 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm
    • Davidson Campus, Sinclair Bldg., Room 119
    • Website
    Description

    In this course we will study and put into practice various tools and techniques artists use to create.

    Tools: scissors, papers, adhesives, pencil, acrylic, and common household items.
    Techniques: loosening up exercises, composition/arrangement, right brain activation, mark making, values, grid systems.
    Medium Focus: Collage, Mixed Media, Drawing, and Acrylic Paint
    Whether you are a seasoned artist looking for inspiration, a beginner, or somewhere in between, this course is designed to discover the artist in you!

    NOTE: Each student will need to bring $65.00 to first day of class to pay instructor for materials needed for hands on learning.

    Course Cost $65

    Total with Supplies $130.00

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • Adults
    Tickets/Registration
    Venue

    Davidson Campus, Sinclair Bldg., Room 119

    Location : 297 Davidson Community College Road, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360, United States

    297 Davidson Community College Road, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360, United States

    Get Directions
    Identifies as:
    Categories
  • No comments yet.
    • Add a review

    Leave a Reply ·

      You May Also Be Interested In