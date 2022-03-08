Your Art Dig! Exploring the Creativity in You!

Venue
Davidson Campus, Sinclair Bldg., Room 119
In this course we will study and put into practice various tools and techniques artists use to create.
Tools: scissors, papers, adhesives, pencil, acrylic, and common household items.
Techniques: loosening up exercises, composition/arrangement, right brain activation, mark making, values, grid systems.
Medium Focus: Collage, Mixed Media, Drawing, and Acrylic Paint
Whether you are a seasoned artist looking for inspiration, a beginner, or somewhere in between, this course is designed to discover the artist in you!
NOTE: Each student will need to bring $65.00 to first day of class to pay instructor for materials needed for hands on learning.
Course Cost $65
Total with Supplies $130.00
Davidson Campus, Sinclair Bldg., Room 119
297 Davidson Community College Road, Thomasville, North Carolina 27360, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.