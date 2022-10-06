    Add a free listing
    Weaving Series: DIY Tapestry Loom with Cassandra Liuzzo

    • October 21, 2022 10:00 am - 12:30 pm
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    Weaving can be used to create both functional objects and works of art. In Part One of our Weaving Series with artist Cassandra Liuzzo you will use repurposed picture frames, canvas stretcher bars, or scrap wood to create your own tapestry loom! From there, the loom can be used to create everything from textured wall hangings, to woven fabric placemats, to “photorealistic” woven pictures. All materials are included, however you are welcome to bring any frames, yarn, or fabric from home that you may want to use.

    • 336-303-9963
    Creative Aging Network-NC

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

