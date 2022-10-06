Venue
Creative Aging Network-NC
Weaving Series: DIY Tapestry Loom with Cassandra Liuzzo
Friday, October 21st from 10:00-12:30pm – $20
Weaving can be used to create both functional objects and works of art. In Part One of our Weaving Series with artist Cassandra Liuzzo you will use repurposed picture frames, canvas stretcher bars, or scrap wood to create your own tapestry loom! From there, the loom can be used to create everything from textured wall hangings, to woven fabric placemats, to “photorealistic” woven pictures. All materials are included, however you are welcome to bring any frames, yarn, or fabric from home that you may want to use.
2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States
