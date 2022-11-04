Weaving on a Floor Loom with Cassandra Liuzzo

Welcome to the wonderful world of warp and weft. In Part Two of our Weaving Series with Cassandra Liuzzo, we'll explore using a 4-Harness Floor Loom to weave harder, better, faster and stronger! While taking turns at the floor loom to create a class sampler using different materials and weaving patterns, participants will also try their hands at other types of looms, including a Rigid Heddle Loom and a Tapestry Loom. Part Two is a stand alone class and does not require attendance in Part One of the Weaving Series. All materials are included. https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163