Virtual Sneak Peek of "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda"

Grab your lunch and join Director of Library and Archives Bari Helms for a virtual sneak peek of the 2022 exhibition, Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda. The exhibition will examine the lives of the Black men and women, including nationally recognized artists, who shaped Reynolda as it evolved from a Jim Crow-era working estate into a nonprofit American art museum, incorporated in 1967.

Presented in partnership with Bookmarks, Book with Purpose Initiative.