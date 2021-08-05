    Add a free listing
    Virtual Sneak Peek of "Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda"

    • August 5, 2021 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
    • Online
    Grab your lunch and join Director of Library and Archives Bari Helms for a virtual sneak peek of the 2022 exhibition, Still I Rise: The Black Experience at Reynolda. The exhibition will examine the lives of the Black men and women, including nationally recognized artists, who shaped Reynolda as it evolved from a Jim Crow-era working estate into a nonprofit American art museum, incorporated in 1967.

    Presented in partnership with Bookmarks, Book with Purpose Initiative.

    • Online
    • Adults
    • $0.00
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

