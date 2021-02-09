Valentines art activities for kids from Caswell Arts

Caswell Arts has assembled Valentine's Day-themed arts and crafts kits for our kids from GRADES K-6. The kits can be picked at our location at 125 Main St, Yanceyville. You will find supplies for drawing, painting, coloring, making your own friendship bracelets. These don't need to be returned. They are yours to keep.

Gallery hours are Mon, Wed and Fri from 10 AM to 2 PM

If you want to get started on your own, gather up your art supplies and check out the links!

WATERCOLOR PAINTING

Basic instruction: (great to start with)

Other self-guided projects here.