    Valentines art activities for kids from Caswell Arts

    • February 9, 2021 12:00 am - February 15, 2021 12:00 am
    • Online
    Caswell Arts has assembled Valentine's Day-themed arts and crafts kits for our kids from GRADES K-6. The kits can be picked at our location at 125 Main St, Yanceyville. You will find supplies for drawing, painting, coloring, making your own friendship bracelets. These don't need to be returned. They are yours to keep.

    Gallery hours are Mon, Wed and Fri from 10 AM to 2 PM

    If you want to get started on your own, gather up your art supplies and check out the links!

    WATERCOLOR PAINTING

    Basic instruction: (great to start with)

    Watercolor Heart Art

    Other self-guided projects here.

    • $0.00
    • Available starting: February 9, 2021
    • (336) 694-4474
    Location : 125 Main Street, Yanceyville, North Carolina 27379, United States

