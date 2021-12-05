Unity Christmas Festival

Join us for live music, games, Santa, and vendors Sunday, December 5th in Center City Park.

Featuring members of the Penn Family, Tal and Amie Crews, and the Unity Carolers, you'll be inspired by the musical talent and Christmas cheer. Our vendor booths are a great place for some holiday shopping while supporting local artists and small businesses! Coming with the family? Check out pictures with Santa or get that family portrait taken for this year's Christmas cards. While you're at it, stop by our info booth to enter our raffle and find out about upcoming winter events. There's lots to do at the Festival, and no entry fee. So bring your friends and family, and come celebrate with us!

December 5th, 12:30-4:30 PM

Center City Park in Downtown Greensboro

Interested in being a vendor? Email vendors@unityingreensboro.org with your name, contact info, and what you plan to sell to apply. Spots are limited. If selected, cost will be $25. No electricity is available. Please provide your own tables and tents. Vendor set up begins at 12. Vendor applications are due by November 12th.

http://unityingreensboro.org/unityfestival