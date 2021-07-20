    Add a free listing
    The Voyage of Life: Art, Allegory, and Community Response

    Three centuries of American art alongside community-sourced stories illuminate the journey of life.

    • July 20, 2021 9:30 am - December 21, 2021 4:30 pm
    • In-person
    In this exhibition, three centuries of American art are seen alongside community-sourced stories that illuminate the journey of life.

    Works by artists including Lee Krasner, Alice Neel, Robert Colescott, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Romare Bearden, and Grant Wood will reveal critical moments in the voyage of life, with its heydays, rough patches, and new starts.

    Image: Detail. Thomas Cole, engraved by James Smillie, Voyage of Life: Youth (1854-55), engraving. Reynolda House Museum of American Art. Gift of Barbara B. Millhouse.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    • to $18.00
    • (888) 663-1149
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

