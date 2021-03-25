    Add a free listing
    The Artful Family: Visual Literacy for Caregivers

    • March 25, 2021 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    • Online
    Looking at art with children builds life skills. Join Reynolda’s early childhood specialist, Janie Bass, for a virtual workshop in which parents and caregivers can learn more about Visual Literacy and how activities and conversations can promote skills for pre-readers. Participants will become acquainted with some of Reynolda’s virtual resources for caregivers to use with children ages 2-5.

    • Online
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    • 8886631149
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

