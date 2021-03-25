The Artful Family: Visual Literacy for Caregivers

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Looking at art with children builds life skills. Join Reynolda’s early childhood specialist, Janie Bass, for a virtual workshop in which parents and caregivers can learn more about Visual Literacy and how activities and conversations can promote skills for pre-readers. Participants will become acquainted with some of Reynolda’s virtual resources for caregivers to use with children ages 2-5.
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.