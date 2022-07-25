Students will explore how to create a work of art that focuses on realism and the abstract image through paper collage and other mixed media art, learn how to use and manage paper collage techniques, and learn about supporting materials for a collage, while incorporating other mixed media, like paints, ink, graphite, and more. Students will learn how to use patterns and textures to create an image/composition. The art of collage is about arranging, re-arranging, and layering cut or torn images of paper and other materials. Students will learn the basics of working the entire surface as they identify the shape, form, space, and placement of materials. By the end of the camp, students will have the basic knowledge of paper layering, assemblage, decorative collage, and acrylic paint collage.