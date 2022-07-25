    Add a free listing
    The Art of Collage

    Creative Reuse Art Camp

    • July 25, 2022 9:00 am - July 29, 2022 9:00 am
    • Reconsidered Goods
    Description

    Students will explore how to create a work of art that focuses on realism and the abstract image through paper collage and other mixed media art, learn how to use and manage paper collage techniques, and learn about supporting materials for a collage, while incorporating other mixed media, like paints, ink, graphite, and more. Students will learn how to use patterns and textures to create an image/composition. The art of collage is about arranging, re-arranging, and layering cut or torn images of paper and other materials. Students will learn the basics of working the entire surface as they identify the shape, form, space, and placement of materials. By the end of the camp, students will have the basic knowledge of paper layering, assemblage, decorative collage, and acrylic paint collage.

    Phone Number
    • (336) 763-5041
    Venue

    Reconsidered Goods

    Location : 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

