Texture and Layers in Drawing & Painting.

Inspired by art that incorporates an abundance of texture and layers visually. Op Art, short for optical art, is an abstract art movement that uses lines, rhythm, and movement to create optical illusions. Artworks often look like they are moving, blurring, or coming alive. Sometimes what you first see morphs completely into something else. Students will learn how to create a composition by drawing and painting, using lines, geometric shapes, color, and black and white shapes, as well as, using positive and negative shapes. Students will learn how to place hard edges on the surface to make the lines and shapes “disappear,” using graphic edges that are painted/drawn close together to create an optical illusion that seems to pulse, vibrate, move, or reach off the page.