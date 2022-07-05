TAG, Theatre Art Galleries, Summer Art Camps

Camps are $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members per week per child. Needs-based scholarships are available. Email Michaela Hafley, Education Director, at michaela@tagart.org for information or with questions.

All camps will be held in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG from Monday through Thursday EXCEPT the "Step Back In Time" camp which will be at The High Point Museum (Tuesday - Friday).

Camp times are from 9 am to noon and snack and water will be provided. Students may also bring their own snack and water.

Click on https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ to register.

CAMP DESCRIPTIONS:

STEP BACK IN TIME

Ages 5-10, July 5-8 (T-F), 9-noon LOCATION: HIGH POINT MUSEUM

Students will come to the High Point Museum for an art and history experience. Students will have time to experience the exhibits and will have hands-on time for art-making in the education studio on the bottom floor as well as outside around the museum.

FORM: THE 3-D WORLD

Ages 9-14, July 11-14 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will explore different sculpture media and techniques. Students will have opportunities to create mobiles, relief and full round sculptures while learning about additive and subtractive methods. Images of works from past and contemporary artists will be on hand to inspire the students’ imaginations. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.

UNDER THE SEA/CREATURES AND ME

Ages 5-8, July 18-21 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will create a variety of 2-D and 3-D art inspired by the magical ocean. Children’s books like “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister, “Swashby and the Sea” by Beth Ferry, and “Otis and Will Discover the Deep” by Barb Rosenstock will help spark ideas. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.

MUSIC MASTERPIECES

Ages 5-9, July 25-28 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will use music to inspire their 2-D art. They will explore a variety of 2-D art materials and techniques and will read books like “I Got the Rhythm” by Connie Shofield-Morrison, “Before John was a Jazz Giant” by Carole Boston Weatherford, and “I See a Song” by Eric Carle to spark ideas. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.

INK, STAMP, PRINT

Ages 8-12, August 1-4 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will explore the printing process and will create works of art using different printing techniques like stamping, monotype, collagraph, and relief. Students will also have the opportunity to print their own t-shirt design. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.

