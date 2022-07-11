TAG, Theatre Art Galleries, Summer Art Camps

Camps are $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members per week per child. Needs-based scholarships are available. Email Michaela Hafley, Education Director, at michaela@tagart.org for information or with questions.

All camps will be held in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG from Monday through Thursday EXCEPT the "Step Back In Time" camp which will be at The High Point Museum (Tuesday - Friday), July 5th - July 8th.

Camp times are from 9 am to noon and snack and water will be provided. Students may also bring their own snack and water.

Go to https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ to register or click the link on the page.

CAMP DESCRIPTION:

FORM: THE 3-D WORLD

Ages 9-14, July 11-14 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will explore different sculpture media and techniques. Students will have opportunities to create mobiles, relief and full round sculptures while learning about additive and subtractive methods. Images of works from past and contemporary artists will be on hand to inspire the students’ imaginations. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.