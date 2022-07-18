TAG, Theatre Art Galleries, Summer Art Camps

Camps are $100 for TAG members and $125 for non-members per week per child. Needs-based scholarships are available. Email Michaela Hafley, Education Director, at michaela@tagart.org for information or with questions.

All camps will be held in the Kaleidoscope Youth Gallery upstairs at TAG from Monday through Thursday EXCEPT the "Step Back In Time" camp which will be at The High Point Museum (Tuesday - Friday), July 5th - July 8th.

Camp times are from 9 am to noon and snack and water will be provided. Students may also bring their own snack and water.

Go to https://tagart.org/summer-camps/ to register or click the link on the page.

CAMP DESCRIPTION:

UNDER THE SEA/CREATURES AND ME

Ages 5-8, July 18-21 (M-Th), 9 – noon LOCATION: TAG

Students will create a variety of 2-D and 3-D art inspired by the magical ocean. Children’s books like “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister, “Swashby and the Sea” by Beth Ferry, and “Otis and Will Discover the Deep” by Barb Rosenstock will help spark ideas. All students and families will be invited to the art show at the end of the week.