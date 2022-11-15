TAG Field Trip to StarWorks

TAG on Wheels is going to StarWorks on Tuesday, November 15th!

While there, we will be touring their campus, view a glass blowing demonstration, and have lunch in their cafeteria. We will leave from TAG around 9 and plan to leave StarWorks around 1 pm. Transportation is NOT provided; however, please indicate on the form if you would like to carpool with someone. You may also want to stop at Seagrove to see area potters on the way back to High Point.

Their cafe offers a variety of soups, sandwiches, snacks, and smoothies, along with other beverages. Lunch is NOT included in the cost of the trip. You may also choose to bring your own lunch. Cost for the trip is $10 per person and limited to 20 people. If we reach maximum number of participants, you will be placed on a wait list and will be notified. After completing this registration form , you will be directed to the payment link. Questions? Contact Michaela Hafley at TAG 336-887-2137 or email michaela@tagart.org DEADLINE TO SIGN-UP FOR FIELD TRIP IS NOVEMBER 1st! Thank you!

StarWorks is known for their work in ceramics, glass, and metal.