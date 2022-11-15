TAG Field Trip to StarWorks

TAG on Wheels is going to StarWorks on Tuesday, November 15th!

StarWorks is known for their work in ceramics, glass, and metal.

While there, we will be touring their campus, view a glass blowing demonstration, and have lunch in their cafeteria. We will leave from TAG around 9 and plan to leave StarWorks around 1 pm. Transportation is NOT provided; however, please indicate on the form if you would like to carpool with someone. You may also want to stop at Seagrove to see area potters on the way back to High Point.