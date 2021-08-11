    Add a free listing
    Reynolda On the House: Look & Learn

    • August 11, 2021 9:30 am - 4:30 pm
    • In-person
    Take a long look at Reynolda’s collection of American art and The Voyage of Life in recognition of Children’s Eye Health & Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month. Inspired by the trending practice of slow looking, guests will enjoy structured visual inquiry activities to engage with multiple mediums by different artists.

    Visitors may register for any time slot and arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or register at the front desk (timed admission not required). Advance registration is encouraged.

    Sponsored by A Proper View.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

