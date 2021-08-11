Reynolda On the House: Look & Learn

Take a long look at Reynolda’s collection of American art and The Voyage of Life in recognition of Children’s Eye Health & Safety Month and National Eye Exam Month. Inspired by the trending practice of slow looking, guests will enjoy structured visual inquiry activities to engage with multiple mediums by different artists.

Visitors may register for any time slot and arrive between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or register at the front desk (timed admission not required). Advance registration is encouraged.

Sponsored by A Proper View.