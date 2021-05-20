    Add a free listing
    Reynolda On the House

    Enjoy evening hours at the Museum "on the house" (free of charge)!

    • May 20, 2021 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
    • In-person
    Enjoy evening hours at the Museum "on the house" (free of charge)! In conjunction with Cross Pollination, join Reynolda and our community partners to learn about birds native to the local environment. After touring the exhibition, guests are encouraged to stroll the Gardens and participate in family-friendly activities that will take place on the front lawn, weather permitting. Advance timed registration required.

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $0.00
    Phone Number
    • 3367585150
    Venue

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

    2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

