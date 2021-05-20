Reynolda On the House

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
Enjoy evening hours at the Museum "on the house" (free of charge)! In conjunction with Cross Pollination, join Reynolda and our community partners to learn about birds native to the local environment. After touring the exhibition, guests are encouraged to stroll the Gardens and participate in family-friendly activities that will take place on the front lawn, weather permitting. Advance timed registration required.
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
