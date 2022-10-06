Relief Printmaking with Betsy Renfrew – $20

Friday, October 14 from 10:00am-12:00am

You will learn how to use water miscible inks with pre-made multiple plates to print beautiful color combinations on paper. We will also explore the variety of inks and paper that are available to printmakers not using a press to make prints. Each participant will make approximately 3-5 prints on 8” x 10” paper using oil based, water miscible inks. All materials will be provided.