    Relief Printmaking with Betsy Renfrew

    • October 14, 2022 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    Description

    Relief Printmaking with Betsy Renfrew – $20
    Friday, October 14 from 10:00am-12:00am

    You will learn how to use water miscible inks with pre-made multiple plates to print beautiful color combinations on paper. We will also explore the variety of inks and paper that are available to printmakers not using a press to make prints. Each participant will make approximately 3-5 prints on 8” x 10” paper using oil based, water miscible inks. All materials will be provided.

    • 336-303-9963
    Venue

    Creative Aging Network-NC

    Location

    • 1613 Spry Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

