Pollination Station: Reynolda Community Day

Venue
Reynolda House Museum of American Art
This year’s Community Day focuses on themes of nature and art. Enjoy free admission to the Museum and outdoor exploration, weather permitting, along with Reynolda Read-Aloud for families, and take-home art activities.
For the first time, Reynolda will offer virtual programming throughout the day, including a community dance performance and “pollination station” with educational activities that you can do from home. Advance registration required. Support provided by Art Bridges.
2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States
