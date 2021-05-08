Pollination Station: Reynolda Community Day

This year’s Community Day focuses on themes of nature and art. Enjoy free admission to the Museum and outdoor exploration, weather permitting, along with Reynolda Read-Aloud for families, and take-home art activities.



For the first time, Reynolda will offer virtual programming throughout the day, including a community dance performance and “pollination station” with educational activities that you can do from home. Advance registration required. Support provided by Art Bridges.

