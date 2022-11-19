Paw Prints - Art Show Fundraiser

Venue
Extraordinary Ventures
** Paw Prints is accepting submissions for artwork through Oct. 15th at paws4ever.org/paw-prints-art**
Paws4ever is hosting Paw Prints, an art show fundraiser, to support our mission of creating and growing lifetime relationships between pets and people through adoption, training, education & care.
Paw Prints will feature local artwork for sale, live music by The Mood Enhancers, custom poetry by Endlesswill, desserts, and a cash bar by Haw River Ales
5 PM: VIP Happy Hour
6-8 PM: General Admission
VIP Tickets: $80
Preview the show at a special reception before it opens! From 5-6pm we will be hosting an exclusive VIP Happy Hour for artists, sponsors, and VIP ticket holders. VIP tickets include a drink and the first chance to browse and buy artwork!
General Admission Tickets: $40
Paw Prints Art Show will officially open for general admission ticket holders at 6pm
Get tickets today at paws4ever.org/paw-prints
Extraordinary Ventures
200 South Elliott Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514, United States
Leave a Reply ·
You must be logged in to post a comment.