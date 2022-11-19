    Add a free listing
    Paw Prints - Art Show Fundraiser

    • November 19, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
    • Extraordinary Ventures
    • Website
    ** Paw Prints is accepting submissions for artwork through Oct. 15th at paws4ever.org/paw-prints-art** 

     

    Paws4ever is hosting Paw Prints, an art show fundraiser, to support our mission of creating and growing lifetime relationships between pets and people through adoption, training, education & care.

     

    Paw Prints will feature local artwork for sale, live music by The Mood Enhancers, custom poetry by Endlesswill, desserts, and a cash bar by Haw River Ales

     

    5 PM: VIP Happy Hour

    6-8 PM: General Admission

     

    VIP Tickets: $80

    Preview the show at a special reception before it opens! From 5-6pm we will be hosting an exclusive VIP Happy Hour for artists, sponsors, and VIP ticket holders. VIP tickets include a drink and the first chance to browse and buy artwork!

     

    General Admission Tickets: $40

    Paw Prints Art Show will officially open for general admission ticket holders at 6pm

     

    Get tickets today at paws4ever.org/paw-prints

     

     

    • In-person
    • All ages
    Extraordinary Ventures

    • 200 South Elliott Road, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514, United States

      Get Directions
