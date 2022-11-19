Paw Prints - Art Show Fundraiser

** Paw Prints is accepting submissions for artwork through Oct. 15th at paws4ever.org/paw-prints-art**

Paws4ever is hosting Paw Prints, an art show fundraiser, to support our mission of creating and growing lifetime relationships between pets and people through adoption, training, education & care.

Paw Prints will feature local artwork for sale, live music by The Mood Enhancers, custom poetry by Endlesswill, desserts, and a cash bar by Haw River Ales

5 PM: VIP Happy Hour

6-8 PM: General Admission

VIP Tickets: $80

Preview the show at a special reception before it opens! From 5-6pm we will be hosting an exclusive VIP Happy Hour for artists, sponsors, and VIP ticket holders. VIP tickets include a drink and the first chance to browse and buy artwork!

General Admission Tickets: $40

Paw Prints Art Show will officially open for general admission ticket holders at 6pm

Get tickets today at paws4ever.org/paw-prints