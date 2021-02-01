Painting for Adults

Mondays from 1:00-2:30 pm

$30 includes classes for February - 1, 8, 15, 22

This is a great class for artists of all skill levels!

We will explore your personal painting style with one-on-one instruction in a relaxed, fun environment. This is a great class to meet friends, learn new skills, and work on pieces YOU want to paint.

Suitable for adults and teenagers.

Bring a coffee or snack and paint with us!

All materials provided.

QUESTIONS? feel free to email madi@surryarts.org

We will be socially distant and masks are required

By attending any event associated with the Surry Arts Council, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold the Surry Arts Council liable for any illness or injury.