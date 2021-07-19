PaintCaso Art Camp with NKPaints

am so excited to offer 3 upcoming PaintCaso Art Camps with NKPaints!!!

Each 5 day camp will be hosted at NKPaints Art Studio and Gallery from 9 AM until 1 PM. Campers will start the week learning techniques and skills. They will have 4 guided projects beginning with blank canvases and close the week with their own project.

Each camper will be invited to showcase their artwork in a PaintCaso Art Expo hosted by NKPaints on August 20 at Studio 503!