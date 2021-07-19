    Add a free listing
    PaintCaso Art Camp with NKPaints

    • July 19, 2021 - August 6, 2021
    • In-person
    am so excited to offer 3 upcoming PaintCaso Art Camps with NKPaints!!!

    Each 5 day camp will be hosted at NKPaints Art Studio and Gallery from 9 AM until 1 PM. Campers will start the week learning techniques and skills. They will have 4 guided projects beginning with blank canvases and close the week with their own project.

    Each camper will be invited to showcase their artwork in a PaintCaso Art Expo hosted by NKPaints on August 20 at Studio 503!

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • $125
    • 336.324.0187
    Studio 503 Unit C

    Location : 503 East Washington Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27401, United States

