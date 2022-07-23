Paint and Snack

The Hemphill Branch invites adults and teens to explore the beginning inner painter inside. Join us for paint by numbers and abstract painting sessions this summer. There will be two sessions each for teens and adults. Adult sessions are from 10 am - 12 pm. Teen sessions are from 2 - 4 pm. All will be available in person.

The library is supplying in person snacks and art supplies for you to create your masterpiece. Registration is required and limited to 10 participants. Please contact Ronald Headen for more information or to register at ronald.headen@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-412-6199.