Who is ready to dance, move, sing, make art? We are!



In this Outdoor Discovery Lesson for preschoolers, we’ll use Martin Johnson Heade’s Orchid with Two Hummingbirds to promote reading readiness through activities that encourage dramatic play, music, movement, and more!



The program will take place outside on the grounds; families are encouraged to bring a blanket upon which to sit and play. Sanitized materials will be provided per family group and participants may walk and collect their own natural items.