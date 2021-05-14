    Add a free listing
    Outdoor Discovery Lesson

    • May 14, 2021 10:00 am - 11:30 am
    • In-person
    • Website
    Description

    Who is ready to dance, move, sing, make art? We are!

    In this Outdoor Discovery Lesson for preschoolers, we’ll use Grant Wood’s Spring Turning to promote reading readiness through activities that encourage dramatic play, music, movement, and more!

    The program will take place outside on the grounds; families are encouraged to bring a blanket upon which to sit and play. Sanitized materials will be provided per family group and participants may walk and collect their own natural items.

    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $20.00
    Tickets/Registration
    Phone Number
    • 3367585150
    Venue

    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

