Inspired by gourds from both ancient and modern civilizations, Catherine Kramer uses a variety of medium, techniques and materials to emphasize and enhance gourds' natural and organic beauty.

Painter, author, and printmaker Emily Eve Weinstein will de displaying plein air painting on repurposed wood, art gift books, cards, hand pulled prints and the latest edition of the 25 year handmade book series.

This art show is an artistic feast for the eyes. Weinstein/studio gallery is part of the Orange County Open Studio Tour.