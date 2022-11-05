    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Mulberry Papermaking with Betsy – $20

    • November 5, 2022 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    • Website
    Tickets/Registration
    Description

    Paper making from plants! We will use mulberry fibers and other plant fibers to make long fiber paper that is distinctive in texture. Asian paper making techniques will be explored along with Western paper making techniques. The instructor will prepare the plants for participants to use prior to the class. Participants will be able to make 4 to 5 pieces of 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper in this workshop after a brief introduction to Asian style papermaking. We will provide all materials for this class. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163

    Materials you can bring: Old cotton hand towels will be helpful to avoid needing to use paper towels for water cleanup.
    Please wear sturdy shoes in case the floor gets wet. Register at Please wear sturdy shoes in case the floor gets wet.

    Instructor: Betsy Renfrew is a CAN-NC Campus artist who loves upcycling old things and transforming them into new and exciting art. She has worked with diverse populations and encourages individuals to move at their own pace.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    Phone Number
    • 336-303-9963
    Venue

    Creative Aging Network-NC

    Location

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

      Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Identifies as:
      Categories
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In