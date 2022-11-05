Mulberry Papermaking with Betsy – $20

Paper making from plants! We will use mulberry fibers and other plant fibers to make long fiber paper that is distinctive in texture. Asian paper making techniques will be explored along with Western paper making techniques. The instructor will prepare the plants for participants to use prior to the class. Participants will be able to make 4 to 5 pieces of 8 1/2″ x 11″ paper in this workshop after a brief introduction to Asian style papermaking. We will provide all materials for this class. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163

Materials you can bring: Old cotton hand towels will be helpful to avoid needing to use paper towels for water cleanup.

Please wear sturdy shoes in case the floor gets wet.

Instructor: Betsy Renfrew is a CAN-NC Campus artist who loves upcycling old things and transforming them into new and exciting art. She has worked with diverse populations and encourages individuals to move at their own pace.