Mixed Media Goddess Workshops

Venue
At the artist's home
Learn how to create your very own goddess from start to finish in this one-day workshop at my home in Greensboro. We’ll be using various techniques and mediums in a fun intuitive way for our large 4.5ft goddess paintings.
I’m offering two one-day workshops on April 30 & May 1. Space will be limited to 6 students for each workshop. No experience is necessary, and all skill levels are welcome.
Learn more and register at www.heathergerni.com.
At the artist's home
Plainfield Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27455, United States
