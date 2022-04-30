    Add a free listing
    Mixed Media Goddess Workshops

    • April 30, 2022 10:30 am - 4:30 pm
    • At the artist's home
    Learn how to create your very own goddess from start to finish in this one-day workshop at my home in Greensboro. We’ll be using various techniques and mediums in a fun intuitive way for our large 4.5ft goddess paintings.

    I’m offering two one-day workshops on April 30 & May 1. Space will be limited to 6 students for each workshop. No experience is necessary, and all skill levels are welcome.

    Learn more and register at www.heathergerni.com.

    • In-person
    • Adults
    At the artist's home

    Location : Plainfield Road, Greensboro, North Carolina 27455, United States

