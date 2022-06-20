    Add a free listing
    Mixed Media Explorations.

    Creative Reuse Art Camp

    • June 20, 2022 9:00 am - June 24, 2022 9:00 am
    Perfect for the maker who wants to explore everything about the world of creative reuse and try a bit of everything! Each day students will learn about artists who are known for reusing, recycling, and repurposing as a part of their creative process. Students will use a variety of media like paint, clay, cardboard, wire, fabric, plastic, wood, and more to create one-of-a-kind works of art.

    • In-person
    • Kids
    • (336) 763-5041
    Reconsidered Goods

    Location : 4118 Spring Garden Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27407, United States

