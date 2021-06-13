    Add a free listing
    0
    Add a free listing

    Made 4 the Market

    • June 13, 2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
    • In-person
    • Website
    Type of event
    Description

    MADE 4 the Market is a juried marketplaces and a favorite shopping tradition in Greensboro, highlighting a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, delicious shelf-stable NC food products, and more at this retail marketplace.

    Upcoming Dates
    Details
    • In-person
    • All ages
    Cost
    • $0.00
    Venue

    Greensboro Farmers Curb Market

    Location : 501 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

    501 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

    Get Directions
    Contact Form

      Categories
      mood_bad
    • No comments yet.
      • Add a review

      Leave a Reply ·

        You May Also Be Interested In