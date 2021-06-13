Venue
Greensboro Farmers Curb Market
MADE 4 the Market is a juried marketplaces and a favorite shopping tradition in Greensboro, highlighting a wide variety of handcrafted and curated products including jewelry, body care items, pottery, artwork, wood turnings, glass objects, up-cycled bags and clothing, delicious shelf-stable NC food products, and more at this retail marketplace.
501 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States
