Life Drawing Studio Sessions

Figure Drawing Sessions with different models, Sundays 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. We welcome artists (18 years and older, please) with a range of experience, style, and medium. Our facilitator helps to foster a supportive environment for study and practice, with the goal of strengthening artistic skills and creating community. Easels, chairs, and drawing boards are available for use, or you may bring your own. Please bring your own drawing materials and paper (limited supply of paper may be available for use at times).

Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the studio.

DIscounted sessions are available via 8-session punchcards. Purchase at the door using cash or Venmo only or in advance using a credit card.

Punchcard holders will be given priority admission at the door. Drop-ins will be admitted as space allows.

Drop-in rate = $15 per session (at the door using cash or Venmo only)

PLEASE NOTE: Registrations/RSVPs for this event are not necessary as doing so will NOT guarantee a spot in any particular session. All sessions are first-come, first-serve. There will be 10 available spots for every session. After 10 people have arrived, the door will be closed and no additional people will be allowed in for that session. Punchcard holders will be given priority for admission. At the start time for each session, any drop-in participants will be admitted in order of arrival as space allows.

The building will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. There will be no life drawing session on that date.