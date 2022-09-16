LGBTQ+ Art Exhibition

Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) in partnership with the Greensboro LGBTQ+ Older Adults Group and sponsored by AARP, CAN-NC is exhibiting adult LGBTQ+ artists in the Triad in a group exhibition.

Join us for an Opening Reception on Friday, September 16th, from 5:00-8:00pm on our campus at 2400 Summit Ave, Greensboro, NC 27405. The exhibition will be on view until September 23rd. CAN-NC is open Monday-Friday from 9-5. Viewing outside of those hours by appointment only. Call 336-303-9963 to schedule.

About Creative Aging Network-NC: The mission of the Creative Aging Network-NC (CAN-NC) is to provide innovative arts programming and education to enhance the well-being and social connection among older adults throughout North Carolina. The CAN-NC campus, located just 3 miles from downtown Greensboro, NC, serves as a site for intergenerational and multicultural engagement, collaboration and education.

For more information, please contact CAN-NC Executive Director Lia Miller at lia@can-nc.org or 336-303-9963.