Let’s Talk About Art! at the Museum

Join an educator for an interactive private tour of select works from the fine art collection. Ideal for intergenerational family groups, a group of close friends, art-loving teens, small homeschool cohorts, and more. Tours are available for a group of 3-6 people and last 60 minutes. The tour will focus on 2-4 works of art and will include interactive conversation and/or activities.

