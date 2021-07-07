    Add a free listing
    Let’s Talk About Art! at the Museum

    Join an educator for an interactive private tour of select works from the fine art collection.

    • July 7, 2021 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm
    • In-person
    Join an educator for an interactive private tour of select works from the fine art collection. Ideal for intergenerational family groups, a group of close friends, art-loving teens, small homeschool cohorts, and more. Tours are available for a group of 3-6 people and last 60 minutes. The tour will focus on 2-4 works of art and will include interactive conversation and/or activities.

    Not yet a member? Let’s fix that. Join now ⟶ reynoldahouse.org/support

    • In-person
    • All ages
    • $50.00
    • to $75.00
    • (888) 663-1149
    Reynolda House Museum of American Art

    Location : 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106, United States

