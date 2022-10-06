    Add a free listing
    Jewelry Making with Kathy Eaton – $20

    • October 15, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
    • Creative Aging Network-NC
    Jewelry Making with Kathy Eaton – $20
    Saturday, October 15, 1:00-3:00pm

    Learn the basics of bead stringing to create your own bracelet. Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own beads to add. You will learn to attach a clasp by crimping, how to law out a design, how to get the right length, what tools and materials to use, and how to string the beads. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163.

    • In-person
    • Adults
    • 336-303-9963
    Creative Aging Network-NC

    • 2400 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405, United States

