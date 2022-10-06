Jewelry Making with Kathy Eaton – $20

Saturday, October 15, 1:00-3:00pm

Learn the basics of bead stringing to create your own bracelet. Materials will be provided, but feel free to bring your own beads to add. You will learn to attach a clasp by crimping, how to law out a design, how to get the right length, what tools and materials to use, and how to string the beads. Register at https://form.jotform.com/222333986827163.