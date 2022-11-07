Homeschool Art Classes with TAG

TAG is offering art classes for students ages 5 - 9 in our homeschool communities.

Our theme for this 6 week course is "Animals and African Art". Students will have hands-on experience creating 2D and 3D projects. A virtual field trip with the NC Museum of Art is also included.

Classes start November 7th and will run until December 12th. Classes will be Mondays from 1-3 pm in our youth gallery located upstairs in the HP Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave. Our last class will include a small art show of the students' works.

The "Animals and African Art" session is $125 for non-members and $100 for members.

After completing this registration form , you will be guided to the payment site.

Space is limited. The session may be cancelled if less than 5 students. In that instance, you will be notified and refunds will be issued.

Call Michaela Hafley at 336-887-2137 or email at michaela@tagart.org with questions.

DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS NOVEMBER 2nd.

Thank you!