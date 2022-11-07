    Add a free listing
    Homeschool Art Classes with TAG

    Animals and African Art - 6 week art class!

    • November 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
    • Theatre Art Galleries in the HP Theatre
    TAG is offering art classes for students ages 5 - 9  in our homeschool communities.

    Our theme for this 6 week course is "Animals and African Art".  Students will have hands-on experience creating 2D and 3D projects.  A virtual field trip with the NC Museum of Art is also included.
    Classes start November 7th and will run until December 12th.  Classes will be Mondays from 1-3 pm in our youth gallery located upstairs in the HP Theatre at 220 E. Commerce Ave.  Our last class will include a small art show of the students' works.
    The "Animals and African Art" session is $125 for non-members and $100 for members.
    After completing this registration form, you will be guided to the payment site.
    Space is limited.  The session may be cancelled if less than 5 students.  In that instance, you will be notified and refunds will be issued.
    Call Michaela Hafley at 336-887-2137 or email at michaela@tagart.org with questions.
    DEADLINE TO REGISTER IS NOVEMBER 2nd.
    Thank you!
    • 336-887-2137
    Theatre Art Galleries in the HP Theatre

    • 220 East Commerce Avenue, High Point, North Carolina 27260, United States

