Hispanic Heritage Month Art Show

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month the Hemphill Branch of the Greensboro Public Library is hosting Unleash Your Hope, a LatinX Art Show from 3-5 pm, Saturday, September 24, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd. Sponsored by the Café con Libros Bilingual Book and Conversation Club the art show will feature works by noted artists Lina Fernández Giraldo of Greensboro and Gabriela Costas of Winston Salem, along with other LatinX artists from the Triad and North Carolina.

Artists who would like to participate in the exhibition can email Wes Parker or call 336-373-2925 before September 15. For more information on Library events and resources visit this website.